Food delivery partners participate in ‘log off’ stir

United Food Delivery Partners’ Union members staging a protest in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 22, 2022 21:38 IST

Demanding better pay, a section of food delivery partners of Swiggy participated in a ‘log off’ protest on Friday. Extending support to protesters, United Food Delivery Partner’s Union (UFDPU) said that the grievances of the food delivery partners remained unresolved. A reduction in pay given to the partners and asking them to do ‘out of zone’ deliveries are prominent grievances.

In a press release, the union stated that earlier, delivery partners were able to meet their target by riding a distance of 80 to 100 km per day, but are now unable to meet the target despite crossing 220 km in traffic. “Delivery partners are forced to make deliveries out of their zones and are only given ₹5 per km. Because of these factors, their income has come down to great extent and they are forced to work under stress,“ states the release.

In April, food delivery partners of another food delivery app Zomato had also protested. The union has been demanding that the State government consider delivery partners as “workers” and come out with necessary legislation protecting their interests.