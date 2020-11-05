‘Focus on containing virus during winter and festive season’

Bengaluru

05 November 2020 02:30 IST

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by Karnataka to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Union Minister held a video-conference with the representatives of the Karnataka government on the measures taken to the prevent the spread of the pandemic and also the preparations for distribution of vaccine.

He asked the State authorities to prepare a meticulous action plan to tackle the pandemic during the winter and the festivities. He also directed the authorities to keep a strict vigil on international and inter-State passengers besides taking measures to prevent the spread of pandemic by identifying the SARI and ILI cases and testing them.

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told the Union Minister that the situation was coming under control now owing to the stringent precautionary measures taken by the government besides the increase in testing. The State government had set a target of reducing the mortality rate to a level of below 1%, he explained.

Mr. Sudhakar said the government would not compromise on its anti-COVID-19 strategy even during the winter and festival season. A plan of action was being evolved in co-ordination with voluntary organisations and various departments to create public awareness on precautions to be taken, during the festival and winter season to prevent the spread of the pandemic, he said.

He also requested the Union Minister to direct the authorities to increase the number of tests being conducted a day in central labs in Karnataka. His other requests included Central assistance to set up more oxygen plants and providing more number of RTPCR kits.