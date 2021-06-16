‘Focus of multi village drinking water projects is to ensure optimum utilisation of rivers’

HUBBALLI

16 June 2021 19:46 IST

The schemes worth ₹6,096 crore are mainly coming up in North Karnataka districts

The focus of multi village drinking water supply projects worth ₹6,096 crore being proposed under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA) in the State is to ensure the optimum utilisation of river water sources, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has said.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday night, the Minister said that it was a record of sorts that projects worth over ₹6,000 crore were being implemented in the State and a majority of them are in North Karnataka districts.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that under NIDA, ₹1,988.01 crore will be spent for the Vijayapura project, ₹1,431.48 crore and ₹954.51 crore for the first and second Vijayapura projects, ₹690.36 crore for Mandya (three taluks) project and ₹1,032.49 crore for Dharwad project.

Advertising

Advertising

This apart, ₹276 crore will be spent for Holalkere project and ₹396 crore for the Baindur project under NABARD RIDF-26 Scheme, he said.

To a query, Mr. Eshwarappa clarified that steps have been taken to first identify water source before preparing detailed project reports so that once implemented, there is sufficient water available at the identified water source. Another important aspect is that the contractor concerned will be responsible for maintenance of the multi village water supply scheme for five years.

He said under the Mane Manege Gange Scheme, every household in the project area will have water taps. Steps have also been taken to incorporate household water requirements of villages that fall on either side of pipelines laid to draw water from rivers, he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that the tender process is being initiated and in a month’s time, the files will reach Bengaluru for approval. Once the tenders are finalised and work orders issued, the contractors will have 30 months to complete the projects, he said.

To a query, Mr. Eshwarappa said that another ambitious project of the department is rejuvenation of at least one water tank in every gram panchayat. The department has drawn up plans to get tanks rejuvenated with the help of non-governmental organisations and local bodies in the 6,000 gram panchayats of the State and that is going to make a big change, he said.