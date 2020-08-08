Flood situation under control: Minister

Belagavi

The flood situation is under control in the State, as officers are closely monitoring the management of dams on an hourly basis, Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said in Chikkodi on Saturday .

He said that officers had pushed up outflow from Alamatti dam to 2.2 lakh cusecs, following inflow of 1.8 lakh cusecs. This is a result of Maharashtra releasing nearly 1.7 lakh cusecs into the Krishna river and its tributaries.

The Minister visited some villages near Chikkodi and spoke to the NDRF personnel posted along the river bank.

Ganesh Hukkeri, MLA, and others were present.