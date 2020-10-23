Flood-hit area becomes a shooting spot for this officer

KALABURAGI

23 October 2020 01:13 IST

An unusual incident has come to light from the flood-hit Kalaburagi district where a Police Sub-Inspector Mallannagouda Yalagod attached to Nelogi Police Station in Jewargi taluk had posted his photos and videos of a fake rescue operation conducted by him, with the help of villagers.

When the entire district is reeling under floods, the police officer on duty has orchestrated a series of rescue operations to demonstrate his heroic conduct with the help of villagers.

Mr. Yalagod can be seen posing in a photo standing in floodwaters with two goats in his hand. The officer has made a series of such videos displaying filmy style behaviour.

Earlier, Mr. Yalagod had come under the scanner of senior officers in the department when he celebrated his birthday on a grand scale during the lockdown in which his followers bathed him in milk. The then Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang had transferred him to the Superintendent of Police office from Nelogi Police Station.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Simi Miriam George has now ordered an inquiry against the Sub-Inspector. Action would be taken after the inquiry report, she added.