Flipkart partners with Mango Board to help farmers sell online

26 May 2020 19:37 IST

-commerce platform Flipkart and the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday, enabling farmers to sell their fresh produce online. India Post would function as the last-mile delivery operations partner during this season.

Through this, consumers will have access to many varieties of mangoes across the districts of Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi. Flipkart will provide its platform to the Mango Board, Farmer Producer Organisations, sellers, growers, and traders by enrolling them on the platform. The company will provide training and capacity building of how to use the app and other user interfaces.

Rajneesh Kumar, chief corporate affairs officer, Flipkart Group, said: “These are challenging times for farmers and small business owners across the country, and we are pleased to bring together ecosystem partnerships which benefit larger sections of society.” Rajendra Kataria, secretary, Horticulture Department, and cChairman of the board, said the board offers significant capabilities and a distinctive business model by acting as a nodal agency, bringing various stakeholders together.

Consumers can place orders on Flipkart’s platform for varieties such as Alphonso, Badami, Apoos, Banganpalli, Kesar, Neelam, Himam Pasand, Sendur, and Mallika, in batches of 3 kg.