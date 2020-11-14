Five youths sentenced to life imprisonment on the charge of gang-rape

Belagavi

A local court found five youths guilty of raping a minor and videographing the offence and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Judge Manjappa Annaiah also imposed a fine of ₹ 5 lakh on the offenders under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) and Information Technology Act. Circle Inspector of Ramesh Gokak filed a charge-sheet stating that the accused Siddappa Daddi, Suresh Belagavi, Sunil Dummagol, residents of Mutyahnatti, Mahesh Shivangol, resident of Mangutti in Hukkeri taluk, and Somshekhar Shahapur, resident of Bailhongal, had gang-raped the victim and threatened her and her friend against informing anyone about it. They had cornered the girl and her friend who had come for a trek on Mutyahnatti mountain near Kakati in 2017, according to public prosecutor L.V. Patil.

Personnel from the Kakati Police Station Raghavendra Hallur and Avinash Yaragoppa presented the accused before court and escorted them back to the Hindalaga Hail later.

