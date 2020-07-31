Five-time MLA Appachu Ranjan stakes claim for ministerial berth

MYSURU

31 July 2020

Five-time MLA Appachu Ranjan on Friday said he too is an aspirant for a berth in the Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa-led BJP Ministry in the State.

Speaking to reporters after offering bagina at Harangi reservoir in Kodagu district, Mr. Ranjan, who represents Madikeri Assembly constituency, said he is among the senior MLAs of the BJP in the State and hence is aspiring for a ministerial berth.

However, he said the party high command will be taking a decision in the regard. Mr. Ranjan had served as Minister for Youth Services and Sports during the regime of Jagadish Shettar as Chief Minister.