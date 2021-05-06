Five held, ganja leaves seized

Hassan

06 May 2021 19:49 IST

Chikkamagaluru police, on Thursday, arrested five people and seized 30 kg of ganja leaves, worth over ₹7.5 lakh, from them. The accused carried ganja leaves in a goods carrier from Andhra Pradesh. The arrested are Roshan Sameer, Punith, Abubakr, Sadat Ali and Mohammed Imraz. The police seized the vehicle and seven mobiles from them.

Chikkamagaluru SP Akshay M. Hakay told the media that CEN Police had information about the movement of the vehicle and succeeded in arresting them after tracking them for two days. All the accused had many cases against them, he added.

Advertising

Advertising