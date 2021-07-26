Fitness enthusiasts yet to return to gyms

Mysuru

26 July 2021 19:08 IST

Even though three weeks had lapsed since the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted in Mysuru, fitness enthusiasts are yet to return to gyms and fitness centres in the city in full measure.

The gyms and fitness centresnow see barely a fourth to a third of their regular customers walking into the premises.

It is not clear whether the fitness enthusiasts are waiting for the COVID-19 cases to decline further. But, the Mysuru Gym and Fitness Centre Owners’ Association in Mysuru has told patrons that they are following all safety measures including sanitising the equipment and maintaining social distance. “Many gyms have their trainers wear shields”, said Harsha, association president.

According to him, the poor response has more to do with the lackadaisical approach of patrons to exercise. They may have been lulled into laziness due to the extended period of lockdown.

With a view to encouraging people to return to the gyms and fitness centres, the association has launched an awareness campaign called “Fit Mysuru” on the lines of Fit India campaign launched by the Government of India.

Body builder and film actor Gym Ravi addressed a press conference convened by the association in Mysuru on Monday to drive home the importance of fitness to keep ailments at bay.

“Our call to the public is to keep aside at least one hour a day for physical workout. Exercise is essential part of one’s lifestyle”, said Mr. Harsha. “There are around 250 gyms and fitness centres in Mysuru now. People need not go far away. They can go to facilities near to their houses in their neighbourhood”, he said.

Pointing out that absence of exercise may lead to ailments such as diabetes, blood pressure and obesity, which are among the co-morbidities that pose a threat to the lives of COVID-19 patients, Mr. Harsha emphasised the need for people to become fit.

When the gyms reopened after the first lockdown last year, he recalled that the response was similarly poor. “People started coming to gyms only after we organised awareness programmes and motivated them to return”, he said. Many gyms offer not only weight-lifting exercises, but also yoga, Zumba, aerobic exercises, and dance classes.