FIR against Pragya Thakur for inflammatory remarks at event in Karnataka

December 28, 2022 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - Belagavi/Bengaluru

Complainant said she promoted enmity among communities through her speech in Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur | Photo Credit: PTI

Kote Police in Shivamogga, on December 28, Wednesday, registered a case against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur for her “inflammatory” speech, based on a complaint by Shivamogga District Congress Committee President H.S. Sundaresh.

The complainant alleged that she promoted enmity among communities through her speech. Police have now booked the member of Parliament from Bhopal under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of Indian Penal Code among other sections.

During her visit to Shivamogga on December 25, the BJP MP had appealed to Hindus to “keep knives sharpened” to protect themselves and also protect girls from “love jihad”. Mithun Kumar, SP, Shivamogga, had said the police would register a case only if an aggrieved party lodged a complaint, and not take up a suo motu case, prompting the local Congress leader to lodge a complaint.

The MP representing Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh said Hindus should teach Hindu culture to their children, adding that children should not be sent to educational institutions run by missionaries. “Stop sending your children to missionaries. If you do so, you will be opening old-age homes for yourselves. Your children will become selfish and will not take care of you,” she said.

She delivered the keynote address at the annual convention of Hindu Jagaran Vedike in Shivamogga.

