Farmers take out march

Mysuru

25 September 2021 20:03 IST

A group of farmers led by President of Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Karnataka Kurubur Shanthakumar took out a march wearing shorts in the city on Saturday and sought support from the public for the September 27 Bharat Bandh call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Mr. Shanthakumar said the buadh had been called to protest against the three farm bills and rising prices of petrol and diesel, besides demanding minimum support price for agricultural produce.

He appealed to the people to voluntarily support the bandh and criticise the ‘dictatorial’ attitude of the government at the Centre. The farmers distributed pamphlets seeking support among the traders in in Santhepet and D. Devaraj Urs Road, besides owners of hotels, roadside vendors and auto drivers.

