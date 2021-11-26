Farmers protest on highways in three districts

Hassan

26 November 2021 19:38 IST

Farmers’ organisations staged a protest on highways in Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru on Friday to mark the completion of one year since the farmers began the protest demanding the repeal of controversial farm bills and implementation of the Dr.M.S.Swaminathan panel report on minimum support price for agriculture crops.

The protesters, under the leadership of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha honorary president H.R.Basavarajappa, stopped vehicles at Ashoka Circle on Bengaluru-Honnavara Road. The protest began by reading out the preamble of the Constitution, as it was the Constitution Day as well.

They demanded the government pay compensation for the families of farmers who died during the year-long protest against the farm laws. It should also ensure minimum support price as per the recommendations of the panel report. They also urged the government to announce suitable relief for farmers who suffered losses due to recent rains. The police took the protesters into custody and released them later.

Advertising

Advertising

In Hassan, members of Raitha Sanha and Karnataka Pranta Raita Sangha took out a procession from the Hemavathi Statue Circle to N.R.Circle, where they staged a dharna. They raised slogans against the Centre and urged for the repeal of the controversial electricity bill. Dharmesh of CPI(M) and others led the protest.

A similar protest was staged in Chikkamagaluru. Protesters gathered in front of the Zilla Panchayat office under the leadership of Duggappa Gowda and urged the Centre to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan panel report.