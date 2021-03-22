Farmers call for Karnataka bandh on March 26

Bengaluru

22 March 2021 15:17 IST

Farmers protesting farm laws brought by the Union government have called for a Karnataka bandh on March 26, Friday. The call was given at the ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ rally led by farmer leaders Darshan Pal and Rakesh Tikait in the city on Monday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, leading the farmers’ movement in Delhi, has called for the bandh to mark four months of protest at the Delhi borders. Badagalpura Nagendra, of Samyukta Horata-Karnataka, announced support for the call.

