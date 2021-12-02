Farmers allege illegal mining in Nanjangud

Mysuru

Members of Mahanayaka Rakshana Vedike and Pragati Para Raithara Sanghatane staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Thursday alleging land encroachment by a mining company.

The farmers alleged that large swathes of agricultural land belonging to the local community in and around Chamanamadahalli and Kurihundi villages in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district, have been used for bauxite mining and wanted the district administration to crack down on it.

The farmers alleged that fake land records have been created to give an impression that the land has been acquired by the Government and pointed out that no land belonging to SC/ST can be acquired for any purpose as per the law.

The company has dug pits deeper than 500 feet and is in the process of extracting minerals while the farmers who were divested of their land were yet to be compensated, according to the Vedike members.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham who received the memorandum from the agitating farmers said he has already seen the documents furnished by the mining company and it was at variance with what the farmers were alleging. Hence a survey will be conducted involving geologists and based on the findings of the survey action would be initiated if necessary, he added.