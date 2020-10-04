‘Family abducted’: Kannada lyricist K. Kalyan files complaint

Kannada lyricist K. Kalyan speaks to journalists in Belagavi on October 4, 2020.

Belagavi

04 October 2020 13:50 IST

Kannada lyricist K. Kalyan alleged in Belagavi that a black magic practitioner had kidnapped his wife and parents in-law, and misappropriated his family’s money and property.

Mr. Kalyan told journalists that he had filed a police complaint that Shivanand Wali, a self-declared astrologer from Beelagi in Bagalkot district who currently resides in Belagavi, had abducted his wife Ashwini, and her parents Radhika and Krishna Satvik. The complaint alleges that Mr. Wali had gained control over Mr. Krishna’s mind and forced him to transfer ₹19.8 lakh to him. Mr.Kalyan added that Mr. Wali also forced Mr. Krishna to transfer valuable property to the astrologer.

Under the astrologer’s influence, the Satviks and their daughter had left Bengaluru and were living in Belagavi, the lyricist alleged.

He said that Ganga Kulkarni, a woman who was employed as a cook in his house in Bengaluru, had introduced discord in his family. “The cook and astrologer have influenced my wife’s mind and forced her to change her behaviour towards me. She has begun to treat me as a stranger,” he said.

Mr. Kalyan said that he wants to reunite with his wife. “I am sure her behaviour will change if she undergoes a few hours of counselling. I am confident that I will regain her affection. I will write a love song for her and and make her sing it,” he said.

Police Commissioner K. Thiyagarajan said that the city police is investigating the case. “We are focusing on points related to financial transactions and property transfer. Our officers are trying to find out if this was done under duress or fraud as is alleged,” he said.

Meanwhile, investigating officers said that Mr. Kalyan’s wife has contradicted his claims. Ms. Ashwini met inspector B.R. Gaddekar of Mala Maruti police station, and told him that she and her husband were facing problems in their marriage. She also refuted the charge they were victims of abduction, said the police.