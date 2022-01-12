Experts suggest microbial food additivesfor balanced nutrition

MYSURU

In a series of activities on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 years of Independence, the CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute, Mysuru, recently organised a webinar on “balanced nutrition through microbial food additives” here.

The webinar was about consumption of safe microbial food products from microbial fermentation, microbial metabolites as nutrition, fermented foods and their benefits, and mushroom production by zero-waste technology.

Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysuru, who inaugurated the webinar, was accompanied by Prakash Halami, Head of the Microbiology and Fermentation Technology Department, CSIR-CFTRI, and other staff members.

In her inaugural session, the CFTRI director said: “Though we have a high crop production, it is not sufficient to meet the demands of the population. Food-grade microorganisms are a better alternative as they require less water and land than crops and have lowered ethical issues”.

Briefing about the programme, Dr. Halami said the webinar’s theme is apt as it addresses a highly relevant issue of nutritional security. “The inclusion of food-grade microorganisms in our diet can enrich the nutritional value of the food and can be a potential solution to many disorders, including malnutrition,” he explained.

In the lecture session, Gayathri Devraja, Professor, Microbiology Department, Davangere University, emphasised the use of lactic acid bacteria for solving celiac disease because it enhances the epithelial barrier and destroys multiple epitopes on gliadin. Sumana K., Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, JSS Academy of Higher education and Research, Mysuru, stressed how microorganisms are a rich source of dietary lipids, amino acids, ethanol, organic acids, hormones, enzymes, and antibiotics.

The talk by Subrota Hati, Assistant Professor, Dairy Microbiology Department, Kamdhenu University, Gujarat, addressed the antihypertensive and anti-oxidative compounds in camel and goat milk fermented with potential lactic cultures.

Amit Kumar Rai, scientist, Institute of Bio-resource and Sustainable Development, Imphal, spoke about bioactive peptides and their importance in fermented foods.

More than 300 participants from across the country had registered for the webinar and will be receiving e-certificates.