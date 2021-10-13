Exhibition of paintings inspired by Vaccine Depot

belagavi

13 October 2021 11:36 IST

Event organised by Gulmohar BAG

Gulmohar BAG (Belgaum Artists Group) will hold an exhibition of landscape paintings of Vaccine Depot at Kalamaharshi K. B. Kulkarni art gallery in Varerkar Natya Sangh in Tilakwadi in Belagavi from October 16 to 20.

As many as 22 members of the group will exhibit more than 50 artworks.

“The idea is to highlight the beauty of Vaccine Depot, which is a major lung space in Belagavi, and the need to preserve it. Citizens are concerned about the ongoing slaughter of trees in the name of development. Apart from being a lung space, Vaccine Depot is also a spot of inspiration for many artists to paint. We feel morally responsible for its upkeep and are highlight the cause in a creative way,” say the artists.

One of the paintings that will be on display at Kalamaharshi K. B. Kulkarni art gallery in Varerkar Natya Sangh in Tilakwadi in Belagavi, at an exhibition organised by Gulmohar BAG, from October 16-20, 2021.

Heritage precinct

Vaccine Depot is a designated heritage precinct in Belagavi. It is a small pox vaccine production centre set up in the British era, which has fallen into disuse. The British established a vaccine production, and horse and buffalo breeding centre on 156 acres in Tilakwadi over a century ago.

Karnataka Health Department took over the premises in 1956. But, production was stopped in the late 1990s. Over the years, nature took over the premises. Now, the depot has innumerable trees, birds, butterflies and minor wildlife. Several residents of south Belagavi flock to the depot for a morning walk and to participate in laughter club meetings.

The depot's character began changing after Abhay Patil , MLA, announced the setting up of an aviation gallery and a heritage museum inside the premises.

When engineers of Belagavi Smart City Limited began work on these projects, they felled trees to build concrete pathways, gazebos and two large halls.

Morning walkers and other citizens formed the Save Vaccine Depot association and approached the Dharwad bench of the High Court of Karnataka.

The court granted a stay on all works.