Excise Department raid leads to huge cash find in Dharwad

April 16, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A raid conducted by the Excise Department based on a tip-off that liquor has been stored illegally has led to the unearthing of huge cash stored in a residential apartment in Dharwad on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the cash reportedly amounting to a few crores of rupees has been found by the officials at the residential flat at Aruna Residency near Dasanakoppa Circle in Dharwad.

The cash was found in the flat owned by Basavaraj Dattunavar who reportedly worked for a contractor.

The Excise officials, who were shocked by the find, alerted the flying squad of the Lok Sabha Constituency. Subseuqently, the flying squad authorities alerted the Income Tax Department.

The Income Tax officials have taken up further verification and inquiry which continued late into the night.

