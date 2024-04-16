ADVERTISEMENT

Excise Department raid leads to huge cash find in Dharwad

April 16, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The action was taken based on a tip-off that liquor was stored illegally in a residential apartment in Dharwad

The Hindu Bureau

Excise Department officials at a residential apartment during a raid to seize illicit liquor in Dharwad on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A raid conducted by the Excise Department based on a tip-off that liquor has been stored illegally has led to the unearthing of huge cash stored in a residential apartment in Dharwad on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the cash reportedly amounting to a few crores of rupees has been found by the officials at the residential flat at Aruna Residency near Dasanakoppa Circle in Dharwad.

The cash was found in the flat owned by Basavaraj Dattunavar who reportedly worked for a contractor.

The Excise officials, who were shocked by the find, alerted the flying squad of the Lok Sabha Constituency. Subseuqently, the flying squad authorities alerted the Income Tax Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Income Tax officials have taken up further verification and inquiry which continued late into the night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US