Ex Mayors of Mysuru from Cong. seek development projects including Kabini Stage 2

April 12, 2024 - MYSURU

The former Mayors of Mysuru representing the Congress party have sought to draw attention of the authorities to the pressing need for implementation of various development projects for Mysuru including the Kabini Stage 2 drinking water scheme.

The former Mayors, who held a press conference in Mysuru amid the ongoing campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, have emphasised the need for implementation of Kabini Stage 2 drinking water project, which had been approved during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

The project, which was taken up for implementation under the JNNURM funds, should be completed at the earliest to ensure drinking water supply to the residents of houses situated outside the Outer Ring Road in Mysuru.

The former Mayors also referred to the traffic problems arising at the intersection of Outer Ring Road with other roads in the city. In view of the rise in vehicular population on the Outer Ring Road, the former Mayors said there was an urgent need for flyovers or grade separators at the intersection of roads with the Outer Ring Road in the city.

They also sought to highlight the parking woes faced by the motorists of Mysuru in the city. With a rising in the number of vehicles, a shortage of parking space has arisen, leading to difficulties faced by the motorists.

Hence, they have urged the authorities to identify space to set up parking lots in different parts of the city.

Disposal of waste

The former Mayors also made a case for establishing waste processing plants on the outskirts of Mysuru to address the growing problem of garbage in the city.

In view of the rise in waste generation in the city, the former Mayors underscored the need for scientific processing of the garbage at plants on the outskirts of the city.

The former Mayors also emphasised the need for the authorities to pay attention to providing basic amenities at the places of tourist interest in and around Mysuru.

To encourage more tourists to visit the city and the places of tourism in and around Mysuru, there was a dire need to improve the basic facilities, the former Mayors said.

The press conference was attended by former Mayors R.G. Narasimha Iyengar, Purushotham, Srikantaiah, Ananthu, B.L. Bhyrappa, Dhruva Kumar, B.K. Prakash, T.B. Chikkanna, Dakshina Murthy, B.K. Prakash, Narayan, Ayub Khan, Modamani, and Pushpalatha Jagannath among others.

