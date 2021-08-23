‘Every district will be reached with NEP’

C.N. Ashwath Narayan

BENGALURU

23 August 2021 03:42 IST

The government is going forward with regard to the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in the State, by planning to reach out to every college through universities, according to Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

Addressing a programme on NEP virtually, organized by the social media cell of BJP on Sunday, he said efforts were being made to clear doubts and confusion raised over the policy by stakeholders and people from different walks of society.

In addition to the administrative measures, the department is also taking steps to create awareness among students. Faculty and management of educational institutions are being enlightened through interactions, seminar, and workshops

Universities have been told to set up separate helplines for the purpose. Answers to FAQs on the policy will be shared online, he said.

It may be noted that Karnataka is the first State in the country to announce that it would implement the NEP from this academic year itself.