Eshwarappa will be persuaded to back out of poll race: Vijayendra

March 27, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday expressed confidence that senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who has rebelled against the party over denial of ticket to his son Kantesh in Haveri, will be persuaded to withdraw from the poll race in Shivamogga.

“Next time I visit Mysuru, you will ask me how we did this. Everything will be sorted out and there shall be no rebellion in the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. All our party men will fight in unity to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister for the third time,” he told reporters after offering a puja atop Chamundi Hills.

Mr. Vijayendra cited the example of how former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa managed to persuade the leaders who had spoken against the party candidates in Davangere and Belagavi. Differences over the selection of the candidate had been sorted out in Davangere and Belagavi and the same will happen in other places, including Shivamogga, he stated.

Despite Mr. Eshwarappa’s assertions that he won’t back out of the race and contest independently against B.Y. Raghavendra, who is seeking re-election as the BJP candidate, he lashed out at Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Vijayendra. Mr. Vijayendra said, “It is obvious to come across such problems in a big party like ours. All problems will be sorted out.”

Mr. Eshwarappa had alleged that the BJP was in the grip of Mr. Yediyurappa and his son.

The State party chief also expressed confidence that Mr. Modi’s hands will be strengthened by sending more MPs from Karnataka to the Parliament. “We are hoping for 400 seats for the BJP and the NDA allies. We are confident of Mr. Modi coming to power for the third time in a row.”

State BJP vice-president M. Rajendra, Chamarajanagar BJP candidate S. Balaraj, and others present.

PERSUADED

Meanwhile, Mr. Vijayendra has managed to persuade party leader Sadananda, who was leaving the party and joining the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on Wednesday. Mr. Sadananda, who was an aspirant for the BJP ticket in Varuna constituency where the BJP fielded V. Somanna, agreed to remain in the party after meeting Mr. Vijayendra on Tuesday and did not join the Congress.

Mr. Sadananda had worked for Mr. Somanna, who lost Varuna poll to Mr. Siddaramaiah in a high voltage battle, last year.

Former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who joined the Congress, had stated that Mr. Sadananda will be joining the Congress along with other leaders from the BJP and the JD(S).

