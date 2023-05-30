ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure there is no shortage of sowing seeds and fertilisers for khariff, Agri Minister tells officials

May 30, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Tuesday instructed officials concerned to ensure that there is no shortage of sowing seeds and fertilisers for khariff season.

The Minister, who held the first review meeting of Agriculture Department, told the officials that sowing was expected to be brisk as there was no shortfall in pre-monsoon rains when compared to the normal average.

He said the State had set a target of sowing 82.35 lakh hectares of land for khariff. Similarly, the pre-monsoon sowing had seen a progress of 84% so far with 2.48 lakh hectares of land being sown far as against the target of 2.95 lakh hectares, he noted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State had a stock of 7.85 lakh quintal of sowing seeds as against the demand for 5.54 lakh qunital, the officials told the Minister. Similarly, there was no shortage of fertilisers, the officials told him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US