‘Encourage students to take up quality research work’

KALABURAGI

29 July 2021 18:30 IST

Commending Sharnbasva University for its contributions in the field of higher education in the Kalyana Karnataka region, Regional Commissioner N.V. Prasad has called upon the university authorities to encourage students in taking up quality research work.

“Sharnbasva University’s contributions in the field of higher education in Kalyana Karnataka region are commendable. Students in the region are, however, lagging behind in terms of research. The university should encourage students to take up more and more research. It should also incorporate foreign languages in its courses so that students from the region can get global exposure,” Mr. Prasad said.

He was addressing a gathering at Sharnbasva University’s fourth foundation day celebrations at Doddappa Appa auditorium here on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

“The purpose of the study should never be for just getting a lucrative job. It should be for the development of the region and the country. Teachers need to orient their students in that direction. The world is moving fast with advanced technologies and educational universities in the region should introduce newer courses to ensure that Kalyana Karnataka students did not lag behind,” he said.

Secretary of Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhaka Sangha Basavaraj Deshmukh said that the university would focus on quality education by introducing newer courses and motivate students to take up more and more research to realise the dream of Dr. Sharanabasawappa Appa, head of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan.

Sharnbasva University’s Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Nisty congratulated the university students who were selected for jobs in prestigious companies of the country during campus selection.

“It was research that helped the world fight the pandemic. Students should get involved in other extracurricular activities to make their lives more meaningful. Earning money is one part and wise investment of it is the other part that we need to focus on. Our study should help the country and the next generation,” he said.

Sharnbasva University Registrar Anilkumar Bidve, Pro Vice-Chancellor V.D. Mytri, Registrar (Evaluation) N.S. Devarakal and others were present.