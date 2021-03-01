Efforts on to bring infections to zero: Shettar

HUBBALLI

01 March 2021 19:43 IST

Compared to other States, Karnataka now has lesser COVID-19 infections and all efforts are being made to reduce infections to zero, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said.

He was inaugurating the inoculation drive for citizens above the age of 60 years and those in the age group of 45 to 59 with age related health issues, by receiving the vaccine shot at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi on Monday.

The Minister said that there were no adverse effects of the vaccine and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had boosted the morale of the people by receiving the vaccine shot. “During the initial days of vaccination, questions were raised about why elected representatives were not being administered vaccine shots. After inoculating health workers and COVID-19 warriors, people above the age of 60 years are being inoculated. As per the queue, elected representatives above the age of 60 years are now getting themselves inoculated. The vaccine will be free at government hospitals and it will be ₹250 at private hospitals,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that among the 28,000 COVID-19 warriors identified in the district, 19,545 had been administered the vaccine and 7,175 had received the second dose. The Minister said that the biggest vaccination campaign had been launched in India and people should come forward voluntarily to get the vaccine shots.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil, Director of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital Ramalingappa Antaratani, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Yashwanth Madeenkar, Director of KSDL Mallikarjun Savakar, and others were present.