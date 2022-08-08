E-waste collection drive begins in Mysuru

Mysuru City Corporation launched an e-waste collection drive on Monday and deployed five vehicles exclusively for the purpose. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

August 08, 2022 18:54 IST

Permanent collection centres opened at MCC zonal offices

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) launched an e-waste collection drive on Monday in a bid to segregate and recycle electronic waste.

Five electric vehicles will collect e-waste exclusively from commercial establishments dealing with electronic components, computers etc., and in markets where e-waste is generated on a large scale.

The week-long drive is a bid to segregate e-waste from domestic biodegradable waste and dispose it off to authorised recyclers.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, who flagged off the vehicles, said that in addition to e-waste collection vehicles, e-waste collection centres have been established in each zonal office of the MCC where the public can hand over the waste for scientific disposal.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj said while importance has been accorded to the disposal of conventional wet waste and other biodegradable waste from commercial outlets and residences, e-waste collection and disposal had not received adequate focus.

E-waste tend to be unscientifically disposed off by incinerating them and this has a negative bearing on both the air and the public health, said Mr. Nagaraj. He said incinerating in open places is due to ignorance that most of these e-waste may contain plastic, cadmium, lead etc.

E-waste could range from batteries to adaptors, mobile phones, bulbs, CLFs, calculators, chargers, wires, modem etc., none of which are biodegradable. ‘’In 2017, when the last such drive was held, we collected about 4 to 5 tonne of e-waste and this year we hope to collect about 10 tonne,” said Mr. Nagaraj.

The public has been appealed to dispose off e-waste in any of the nine zonal offices where collection centres have been opened and will function throughout the year, Mr. Nagaraj said.

E-waste collection centres are at the following places: MCC zonal office 1 near Akkanabalaga School; dry waste collection centres near Jayanagar burial ground, near Aranya Bhavan, near Naidu Stores and near zero waste management centre at J.P. Nagar in zone 2; dry waste collection centre near Gadadhar Circle at Ramakrishna Nagar in zone 3; zone 4 office near AIR at Yadavgiri, near Vijayanagar water tank and at dry waste collection centre at Gokulam; zone 5 office and KG Koppal dry waste collection centre; zonal office 6 near old RMC yard and at Town Hall; zonal office 7 near FTS Circle and dry waste collection centre near Prajwal Hospital; zonal office 8 at Udaygiri and at zero waste management centre at Kesare; and at zonal office 9 at Gayatripuram and dry waste collection centres at Vihar Marga in Siddarthanagar and Gayatripuram.