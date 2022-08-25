E-hundi facility launched atop Chamundi Hills

Special Correspondent
August 25, 2022 20:15 IST

The e-hundi facility being launched at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi hills in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The authorities of Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills here have introduced e-hundi facility (electronic hundi collection) for the benefit of devotees visiting the temple. The launch comes ahead of the Dasara festivities and the temple attracts a large number of devotees and tourists during the festive season.

The e-hundi facility was launched at the temple on Thursday.

Understanding the popularity of digital payment, the Department of Muzrai launched the facility with QR code for making contributions to the temple by the devotees. A joint initiative of the Muzrai Department, Karnataka Grameena Bank, and Chamundeshwari Temple, devotees have been told to cross check name and other details while transferring money online to the temple hundi using the e-hundi facility. Additional Deputy Commissioner B.S. Manjunathaswamy launched the facility.

Temple Executive Officer C.G. Krishna said most ‘A’ grade temples under the Muzrai Department had launched e-hundi facility and the department told us to launch such a facility at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hills. He urged the devotees to make use of the facility.

On the occasion, an information kiosk of Karnataka Grameena Bank was opened atop the hills.

Bank’s Regional Manager K.S. Vishwanath, temple chief priest Shashishekar Dixit and others were present.

