Drinking water scarcity in 103 villages in Mysuru

Mysuru

19 March 2021 19:15 IST

Drinking water scarcity is plaguing 103 villages in Mysuru district and the officials have been instructed to take steps to tide over the problem.

The district in-charge Minister S.T. Somashekar, who apprised himself of the ground situation, called for expediting measures to ensure there was no water scarcity in rural areas during summer.

At a review meeting held here on Friday the Minister was informed that 10 villages in H.D. Kote, 14 in Hunsur, 16 in Mysuru, 35 in Nanjangud, 10 in Periyapatna, and 18 villages in T.Narsipur taluks have problems pertaining to drinking water and steps were being taken to tide over the scarcity.

Only villages in K.R. Nagar taluk did not have any scarcity. The Minister was told that tankers were being used to replenish water supply in only two or three villages while permanent measures were being conceived for other villages and this included drilling borewells.