Karnataka

Drill at HPCL terminal in Hassan

Special Correspondent Hassan July 29, 2022 18:55 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 18:55 IST

The Hassan terminal of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, on Friday, conducted an offsite drill to show the unit’s preparedness and coordination with staff members and government authorities in case of an emergency situation in the terminal.

The terminal located on 103 acres in the industrial area on the outskirts of Hassan city supplies diesel, petrol and ethanol to retail outlets across 14 districts of Karnataka. It receives products from the Mangaluru refinery through petronet pipeline.

A scenario was created such that an operator noticed a fire in one of the storage tanks and passed on the information to other staff and operated the emergency shutdown button. Once the button is operated all operations in the terminal come to end.

The situation is handled by different teams entrusted with responsibilities of fire combat, rescue and communication. The Fire and Emergency Services were also called in. The Health and Family Welfare Department was also informed. Within a few minutes, fire tenders rushed to the spot and ambulances also reached the place. The drill ended only after the fire was doused completely and the incident controller declared that the place was safe.

Hassan Sub-Division Assistant Commissioner B.A. Jagadish, HPCL terminal in-charge Sridhar, Additional SP Thammaiah and other officers were present.

