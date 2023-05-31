Dream Weaver: A visual journey into weaver birds’ struggles

May 31, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot recently unveiled senior photographer S. Eshwar’s book titled Dream Weaver at Raj Bhavan. The book offers a captivating visual narrative of the everyday struggles faced by weaver birds in their quest to build the perfect nest. The book has been lauded by renowned wildlife photographers Krupakar Senani and S. Thippeswamy for their insightful depiction of nature and wildlife.

Eshwar’s fascination with weaver birds blossomed unexpectedly during a visit to his native village of Madadkere in the Hosdurga taluk of Chitradurga district. Amidst the tranquil ambience of his farm, the melodies of chirping birds lured him towards a derelict well. There, he discovered around 50 weaver birds diligently crafting their nests, suspended from the branches of a nearby tree. Eshwar seized the opportunity to capture their intricate work and the daily ordeals they faced.

“I was very happy to see them and thought that why not take this opportunity and click some pictures on the way the birds were constructing their nests and their day-to-day activities and struggles in doing so,” Eshwar explained.

Eshwar’s upbringing in an agricultural family nurtured his passion for nature and wildlife photography. His lifelong affinity for the subject is what motivated him to seek out lesser-known species and their untold stories.

Over the course of 10 days of shoot, Eshwar faced several challenges. The primary hurdle was capturing the birds’ craftsmanship without arousing their suspicion or disturbing the process. Additionally, the elusive nature of weaver birds necessitated keen observation and swift movements to track their daily routines. Eshwar also had to navigate the presence of farmers and villagers passing by, ensuring that his presence did not disrupt their daily lives.

Reflecting on the life lessons he gained from the weaver birds, Eshwar mused, “All living beings strive hard for food, water, and shelter... Just because we have the ability to think doesn’t make us superior to them. Weaver birds construct their nests using simple materials, showcasing a way of life that resonates with the current need for sustainable coexistence.”

