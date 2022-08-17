Dr. M.S. Vishveshwara passes away

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 17, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

M.S. Vishveshwara, Medical Superintendent of Bharath Cancer Hospital in Mysuru, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday.

Dr. Vishveshwara, 59, a resident of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage in Mysuru, was also the Chief Radiation Oncologist at Bharath Cancer Hospital. He leaves behind wife, a daughter and a son. The last rites will be performed at Veerashaiva Rudra Bhoomi in Vidyaranyapuram at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Dr. Vishveshwara, who completed his MBBS from Mysore Medical College, studied MD in Radiation Oncology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Mysore
death
hospital and clinic
health
cancer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app