Dr. M.S. Vishveshwara passes away

M.S. Vishveshwara, Medical Superintendent of Bharath Cancer Hospital in Mysuru, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday.

Dr. Vishveshwara, 59, a resident of Vijayanagar 3rd Stage in Mysuru, was also the Chief Radiation Oncologist at Bharath Cancer Hospital. He leaves behind wife, a daughter and a son. The last rites will be performed at Veerashaiva Rudra Bhoomi in Vidyaranyapuram at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday.

Dr. Vishveshwara, who completed his MBBS from Mysore Medical College, studied MD in Radiation Oncology at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru.