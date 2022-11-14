Dr Appa’s 88th birthday celebrations begin in Kalaburagi

November 14, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Peetadhipathi of the Sharnabasaveshwar Samsthan Dr Sharanabasvappa Appa with his family during the birthday celebrations in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The two-day 88th birthday celebrations of Mahadasoha Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samsthan and Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Dr Sharnbasvappa Appa got off to a colourful start in Kalaburagi with the release of “Mahadasoha Jnana Ratna”, a 1,000-page Abhinandana Grantha, on Monday.

The Abhinandana Grantha was brought in a colourful procession to the Sharnbasveshwar Shrine before it was placed on a decorated elephant and taken around the complex of the shrine much to the delight of thousands of devotees.

The Abhinandana Grantha of the octogenarian philosopher and visionary educationist Dr. Appa consists of write-ups on his lifetime contribution, by different personalities.

Along with the Abhinandana Granta, two other epics, Sri Sharnbasva Mahadasoha Darshanam in Kannada written by Shivraj N. Herur and Dasoha Bhandari Sharnabasava Janapada Mahakavya by Neelambika Police Patil, were placed on a decorated chariot. The procession was ceremoniously received at the shrine by the decorated elephant, which was specially brought for the occasion from Shantalingeshwar Hiremath at Kadaganchi in Aland taluk.

Dr. Appa, chairperson of the Sharanbasaveshwar Vidya Vardak Sangha Dr Dakshayini S. Appa and ninth Peetadhipathi of the Sharanabasaveshwar Samasthan Doddappa Appa were present.

The Abhinandana Grantha was released by Vice-Chancellor of Sharnbasva University Niranjan V. Nisty.

