Double murder in park shocks residents of J.P. Nagar

April 18, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 46-year-old man allegedly stabbed his female friend to death minutes before he was killed by the mother of the woman at Sarakki Park in J.P. Nagar on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Suresh, a resident of Goraguntepalya, and Anusha, 25, a resident of Shakambarinagar in J.P. Nagar.

According to the police, Suresh and Anusha worked in an event management company. They had known each other for five years. Anusha quit the company and started working in a private firm. Suresh was married, and a few days ago, Anusha broke up with him. He attempted to patch up, but Anusha refused. On Thursday, Suresh called Anusha for a talk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anusha’s mother was around as she had accompanied her. While the duo were talking, Suresh allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Anusha to death. Noticing this, Anusha’s mother rushed to her daughter’s help and attacked Suresh with a brick she found at the park. Due to the blow, Suresh collapsed and died of excessive bleeding.

The police shifted the victims to a nearby hospital before taking the woman into custody for questioning. The incident left residents and visitors to the park in shock.

The police suspect that the soured relationship was the motive behind the murder and are further investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.