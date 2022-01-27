Double-engine Governments have launched welfare schemes to benefit a cross-section of people: Nirani

KALABURAGI

27 January 2022 20:26 IST

The BPJ-led Governments in the Centre and in the State have launched various welfare schemes to benefit a cross-section of people and they are committed to protecting the interest of the farming community, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani has said.

He added that the State Government has constituted a directorate to help value addition in agricultural produce to double farmers income.

After unfurling the tri-colour and inspecting the parade during the 73rd Republic Day celebrations at the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds here on Wednesday, Mr. Nirani said that the setting up of the directorate for secondary farm activities is an extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious proposal to double farmers income by 2023-24. Besides this, the Centre has implemented different schemes to revive the agriculture sector and to improve the economic conditions of farmers.

To encourage farmers children to pursue higher education, the State Government has launched the Chief Minister Raitha Vidya Nidhi Scholarship Scheme. Students will get an annual scholarship between ₹2,500 and ₹11,000. The scheme has been implemented for 2021-22 and 22,263 students in the district have received ₹544 lakh scholarship.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, 2.68 lakh farmers from the district have received financial assistance of ₹528.79 crore from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

As part of its efforts to give a fillip to the local economy and generate employment in the region, the Union Government has sanctioned a mega textile park for the district. The State Government has proposed to acquire 5,000 acres of land together for industrial development, he added.

The Minister said that the Centre has extended relief of ₹50,000 each to 287 below poverty line (BPL) families and 332 above poverty line (APL) families in the district that had lost their family members to COVID-19, while the State Government has paid ₹1 lakh each to 205 bereaved families in the district.

₹2,771 cr. released

So far, the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) has allocated ₹2,771.25 crore for the district to take up 8,095 development works of which the board has spent ₹1,712.48 crore to complete 6,700 works, while 1,397 works are in progress, Mr. Nirani added.

Member of Parliament Umesh Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Police Commissioner Y.S. Ravikumar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dilesh Sasi and MLAs and MLCs were present.