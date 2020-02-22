Disgruntled Karnataka BJP leaders considering visiting Delhi

BENGALURU

22 February 2020 01:54 IST

They want to meet party central leaders before the presentation of State Budget

The old-time legislators of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, who are upset over not making it to the Ministry, are considering visiting New Delhi soon to take up their case with the party central leadership.

Several party old-timers are peeved over missing out on ministerial opportunity in the B.S. Yediyurappa-led government. They recently met at the residence of Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

A former Minister, who is associated with the group of disgruntled legislators, said they may make the Delhi trip before the presentation of the State Budget on March 5. They want to formally bring their issue to the notice of the party central leadership. They have earlier met a few central leaders informally, he said.

This would mean that Mr. Yediyurappa, who is set to celebrate his 77th birthday on a grand scale by holding a public function in Bengaluru on February 27, would also have to get ready to deal with dissidence activities soon after. The disgruntled legislators have demanded a leadership change, but none has formally come out in the open so far to make such a demand.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and BJP national organising general secretary B.L. Santhosh. | Photo Credit: KiranBakale

Vijayendra factor

They are particularly upset over the reported efforts to elevate Chief Minister’s son B.Y. Vijayendra as the party’s State general secretary. They see this move as a first step towards projecting Mr. Vijayendra as successor to Mr. Yediyurappa. They feel that political elevation of Mr. Vijayendra would affect their political prospects.

A sizeable number of such disgruntled legislators are from the dominant Lingayat community, from which Mr. Yediyurappa hails.

There are reports that some of these disgruntled legislators having met party national organising general secretary B.L. Santhosh in Bengaluru on Monday night and narrated their woes. They are also learnt to have decided to ensure that their activities do not affect the government during the month-long Budget session beginning on March 2.