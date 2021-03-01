Dial 112 to report public nuisance and other grievances, says DCP

Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar speaking at the SC/ST grievance meet in Mangaluru on Sunday. H.S. MANJUNATH

01 March 2021 00:51 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar on Sunday asked people to make use of Emergency Response Support System by dialling 112 for reporting about accidents, crime, nuisance, or providing information to the police.

Responding to the allegation by Dalit activists during the SC/ST grievances meet that the police were not acting on information about sale of cannabis or on complaints of atrocities on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Mr. Shankar asked the activists to report such incidents by dialling 112. There are dedicated police personnel on the road who will respond quickly, he said.

Mr. Shankar said dedicated city police staff are now responding to an average of 40 calls every day. “We need to get an average of 120 calls per day,” he said. The caller will get a call from the control room in Bengaluru asking their feedback on the way the personnel responded, he said.

When an activist sought effective action against persons involved in putting unwanted materials in the offering box of a Daivastana in Urwa and four other places of worship, Mr. Shankar said the written material seized from the offering box in Urwa was similar to the written material seized from offering boxes of four places of worship. Efforts are being made by the police to trace the accused, he said.

On a complaint of a pourakarmika that he and his wife were being made to work for long hours by a gram panchayat, Mr. Shankar directed the police associated with Civil Rights Enforcement Cell to inquire.