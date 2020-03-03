Dharwad administration plans to usefunds under CSR for public works

DHARWAD

03 March 2020 19:11 IST

Deputy Commissioner asks officials to work out an action plan, submit it in three days

The district administration is chalking out plans to utilise funds under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for public works and officials of various departments have been asked to submit plans.

Chairing a meeting in this connection here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has directed the officials to work out an action plan and submit it within three days.

Ms. Deepa said that under this plan, it has been decided to take up development of parks, enhancing educational facilities and infrastructure in government schools and beautification of local tanks, among others.

To take up various development works, ₹ 50 crore is available. If the departments concerned show interest in taking up new projects, it will be easy for the administration to scrutinise the check-list and release funds for the proposed projects. The officials should focus on innovative ideas to utilise the funds and the proposed projects should help the general public. Transparency should be maintained on fund utilisation and the benefits should reach the public speedily, she said.

She said that officials can mull over development of Bal Mandirs, beautification of parks and road medians, development of tennis courts, making government school classroom smart, developing sports infrastructure, free coaching classes for students appearing for NEET, IIT, JEE and other competitive examinations, development of primary health centres and taluk hospitals, setting up of rainwater harvesting projects at schools and hospitals, setting up of bio-toilets at bus stands and market areas, donating washing machines to blind, deaf and dumb school, providing new safety gears to fire personnel, among others.

The officials should walk the extra mile to identify projects that people needed and design their plan accordingly, she said.

Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Suresh Itnal, District Urban Development Planning director Vinayak Palankar, Public Works Department engineer Veerupakshappa Yamkanmaradi and Social Welfare Department Joint Director N.R. Purshottam, among others, were present.