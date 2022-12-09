Deve Gowda raises Mekedatu issue in Rajya Sabha

December 09, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Raising the Mekedatu issue in Rajya Sabha, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda appealed to the Centre to give clearances required for this and various other irrigation and drinking water schemes in Karnataka, given the dire situation here. “Mekedatu is one of the prime issues and we want to construct dam in our own area and not in any other State. Karnataka is a water deficit State. So many projects are pending before the Centre, whether it is Tungabhadra or Mahadayi. Today, we are begging for drinking water in nine districts of Old Mysore region,” he said during Zero hour. “The problem of Karnataka must be solved.”

