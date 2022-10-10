Deve Gowda and other Karnataka leaders condole passing away of Mulayam Singh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader late Mulayam singh Yadav and former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda along with RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in New Delhi in 1996. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda, in whose cabinet Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav had served as Defence Minister, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the political leaders in Karnataka who condoled the death of Mr. Yadav on Monday.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing away of my longtime colleague and friend Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav. My condolences to his family and followers,” Mr. Gowda said on Twitter. “He was deeply committed to the secular and socialist political traditions. Will miss him very much,” he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recalled that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had come to politics under the influence of Ram Manohar Lohia and Raj Narayan, and was in jail during Emergency. “Mr. Yadav had become chief minister thrice and had also served as Defence Minister,” Mr. Bommai said while offering condolences to the family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Force against communalism

Expressing shock over the death of Mr. Yadav, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that he was a powerful force against communalism in Uttar Pradesh.

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy said: “Saddened by the demise of senior Janata Parivar leader, founder of Samajwadi Party and Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Sri Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was defence minister in the Sri H.D.Devegowda led United front government. Mulayam ji held several other key responsibilities during his long stint in politics and tirelessly worked for the country,” he said on twitter.

Condoling the death of Mr. Yadav, another former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that it was a loss to the national polity.