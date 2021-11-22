Despite pandemic, 500 NIE students get 635 job offers

MYSURU

22 November 2021 21:46 IST

The placement drive for final-year students of National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, started with a bang as a record 500 students have been placed with 635 offers from 132 companies within a span of five months.

The highest package of ₹43.14 lakh per annum was offered to two students, one each in Computer Science and Engineering and Information Science and Engineering. “More than 50% are dream offers,” said Harshith Divakar, training and placement officer, NIE, Mysuru.

The students of Department of Mechanical Engineering have also created a record of sorts by bagging the highest package of ₹22 lakh per annum CTC.

Mr. Divakar said: “Many IT companies are offering a good number of placements and there is a huge demand for human resource in the market. Students with digital skills are being offered the highest CTC. The institution has its focus on imparting requisite skills to the students as per the industry needs.” The majority of placement drives were conducted online due to COVID-19 pandemic.

NIE principal N.V. Raghavendra expressed his appreciation to the tireless efforts of the placement department, which, he said, has done commendably well despite the pandemic and slowdown in the economy.

Mr. Divakar clarified that the NIE placements were not impacted much by the pandemic.

This year too witnessed participation of top companies comprising CISCO, Twilio, Flipkart, HPE R and D, Western Digital, Deloitte, Walmart, Lowes, JPMC, Cohesity, McKinsey, Accenture, Infosys, VMware, Goldman Sachs, TCS, WIPRO etc.