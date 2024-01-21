DEMU Express Special to be converted to MEMU only March 1 now

January 21, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - Belagavi

South Western Railway has said that Train Nos 06511/06512 Banaswadi-Tumakuru Unreserved DEMU Express Special and Train Nos 06513/06514 Tumakuru-Shivamogga Town-Tumakuru Unreserved DEMU Express Special will now be converted into MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) on March 1.

Earlier, it was notified that it will be effective on January 15, 2024. The change has been made due to operational constraints, said a release.

Partial cancellation

In connection with essential engineering work related to the construction of a subway in lieu of Level Crossing Gate No 63 between Koppal and Ginigera, there will be temporary partial cancellation and regulation of train services.

Train No 11305 Solapur-Hosapete Express journey between January 22 and 31 will be partially cancelled between Gadag-Hosapete and it will short terminate at Gadag during the specified period.

Train No 11306 Hosapete-Solapur Express will originate from Gadag between January 23 and February 1 and it will be partially cancelled between Hosapete-Gadag.

Regulation

Train No 17330 Vijayawada-SSS Hubballi Daily Express journey from Vijayawada on January 22, 23, 29 and 31 will be regulated for 40 minutes en route.

Cancelled

South Central Railway has notified cancellation of the following trains due to operational reasons: Train No 07153 Narasapur-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Express Special will be cancelled on January 26.

Train No 07154 Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Narasapur Express Special will be cancelled on January 27.

Diversion

Northern Railway has notified diversion of trains due to Infrastructure related works in Lucknow-Bara Banki-Ayodhya Cant-Shahganj-Zafarabad sections in Lucknow division.

Train No 15023 Gorakhpur-Yesvantpur Express leaving Gorakhpur on January 23 will be diverted to run via Gorakhpur, Gonda and Bara Banki.

