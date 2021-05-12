Demand high for trains from Karnataka to north India

12 May 2021 19:51 IST

The demand for special trains from Karnataka to north Indian States remains high as a result of which additional services are being introduced and the occupancy levels continue to remain high.

The South Western Railway has operated six trains from Mysuru to Danapur in Bihar via Bengaluru from May 1 till date and all of them had percentage utilisation in excess of 100%.

Another special train will depart for Danapur on May 13 and has almost similar occupancy levels. All the special trains are reserved services and tickets have to be booked in advance for travelling. Meanwhile, the SWR is also operating a service from Yeshwantpur to Gorakhpur on Sunday and another service from Yeshwantpur to Danapur on Monday and both are expected to be full.

“These are one-way specials and the fares are 1.3 times higher than normal. The trains return empty from their destination and are redeployed for yet another journey from Mysru or Bengaluru to transport mainly people from northern India,” said the sources.

In addition to Danapur, two special trains were also operated to Howrah and the percentage utilisation was 129% for the journey which commenced on April 25 and 115% for the journey that commenced on May 2 with a majority of the passengers boarding the trains from Bengaluru.

The percentage utilisation of services ranged from 109% to 134% for the services to Danapur. “These trains mainly carry people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who are working in Mysuru-Bengaluru region or their family members,” the sources added.

The impact of the lockdown and uncertainty over jobs may be one of the reasons why the trains have a high level of patronization. The unabated surge in COVID-19 in Karnataka and the need to be with the family members in such trying times could be another factor for the continued movement of people from the UP-Bihar belt and working in Karnataka.

In contrast, the short-distance intra-State trains have poor patronisation consequent to the lockdown in Karnataka and the surge in COVID-19.

Statistics indicate that the percentage occupancy on the Mysuru-Bengaluru section used to be as low as 5% on certain days indicating only double digit passengers on board. Some trains like the Mysuru-Bengaluru Chamundi Express used to have 99% or even 100% occupancy rates after the first lockdown last year and they have been withdrawn.

Mysuru-Talaguppa express had a lower occupancy – ranging from 3 to 4% in the first week of May after which the services were cancelled. So it was with regard to Talaguppa-Bengaluru service which too was withdrawn.