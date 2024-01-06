ADVERTISEMENT

Demand for water: Farmers’ protest continues at Bheemarayanagudi

January 06, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Farmers, who have been protesting the outside the administrative office of Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited (KBJNL) in Bheemarayanagudi in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district demanding the release of water from Basavasagar reservoir to Narayanapur Left Branch Canal (NLBC) since December, have decided to continue the protest until water is released.

The protest entered into the 20th day on Saturday. The farmers are demanding water for their chilli crop which is in the flowering stage and need of water at least a week. 

The district administration has sent a proposal to the State government with the farmers demand. Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela met the farmer leaders at the protest spot and tried to convince them to withdraw the protest as the water level in the reservoir was very low and the water which is available is reserved for drinking purpose.

Farmers, who are under the threat of crop loss, are not ready to withdraw the protest and are mounting pressure. 

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar called a meeting with the MP’s, Ministers, the Chairman of Irrigation Consultative Committee, MLAs, MLCs, the Economic Adviser to Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary and Under Secretary of Water Resource Department, Deputy Commissioners of Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Koppal, Vijayapur and Bagalkot, and Chief Engineers of KBJNL and other officials at 8 p.m. on Saturday to discuss the release of water to canals. 

“District in-charge Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur spoke to me over a phone call and told me about the meeting. He also assured to find out a solution there. We hope the problem will be solved,” Mallikarjun Satyampet, State Conveyor of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) told The Hindu on the phone.

