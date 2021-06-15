Decision on unlock 2.0 soon: CM

Bengaluru

15 June 2021 22:12 IST

There has been a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases

Bolstered by the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and 19 other districts, the State government is planning the second phase of unlocking of various commercial activities from next Monday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa told presspersons on Tuesday that depending on the improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru and other districts, he would take a decision on further relaxing norms in a day or two.

The government has modified some of the lockdown restrictions imposed in 20 districts, including Bengaluru, till June 21.

Following a demand from trade bodies and industries, the government is expected to permit operation of public transport such as BMTC and KSRTC buses to ensure free movement of workers to their workplaces, sources said.

Jewellery shops, garment shops, shopping malls, hotels, and salons are expected to get relaxations. Hotels and public transport are expected to get permission to operate with 50% seating capacity, sources said.

At present, all industries and manufacturing units have been allowed to open with 50% staff while garment industries have been permitted to open with 30% staff. All taxies and autorickshaws have been allowed to operate with only two passengers.