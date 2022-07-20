Karnataka

Dead contractor Santosh Patil’s wife seeks CBI probe

Special Correspondent Belagavi July 20, 2022 23:08 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 23:08 IST

Jayashree Patil, wife of Santosh Patil, civil contractor and BJP worker, who ended his life after accusing the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa of corruption, has demanded a CBI inquiry into her husband’s death.

“We have no faith in the State Police who have given a clean chit to Mr. Eshwarappa. We demand a CBI probe into the incident. We suspect that the former Minister influenced investigation. Also, the investigation has not been done properly,” she said.

“The Udupi Police have given us three notices in 10 days asking to provide evidence. In response to that, we were planning to go to Udupi this month. But they have given a clean chit to the former Minister. This shows that they have not done the investigation properly,’’ she said.

The police said that the suicide note written by Santosh Patil is not acceptable as it is not handwritten. “I ask them we will all commit suicide now, after writing notes in our own handwriting. Will they accept that?” she told reporters in Badas village of Belagavi district.

She said that the investigation officers had destroyed evidence found on Santosh Patil’s phone. “I had written to the Governor a few days ago, saying that Mr. Eshwarappa was influencing the probe. Now, I will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will also go to court if needed,” she said.

