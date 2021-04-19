DC’s directive to pvt. hospitals

Hassan

19 April 2021 17:45 IST

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has instructed private hospitals to reserve 50 % of total beds for COVID-19 patients referred by the district administration. Those who fail to follow the guideline will attract legal action, he warned in a meeting with representatives of private hospitals in Shivamogga on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the rise in Shivamogga district. The administration had to depend on private establishments to treat patients. The hospitals had to reserve 50% of beds with oxygen facility and those with ventilators for the patients referred by the administration. “In case the hospitals had to use the government quota beds, they have to take prior permission from the administration. Otherwise, the government will take strict action this time”, the DC said.

Regarding the treatment expenses, the DC said the hospitals had to follow the price chart finalised by the State government. The administration would treat complaints of charging more than the fixed amount and take appropriate action.

Earlier in the day, the officer held a video conference with taluk-level officers on measures to avoid the spread of the infection. The officers were told to set up COVID-19 care centres in taluks. They were also asked to contact those in home isolation regularly. “Each taluk should have a control room and every taluk should be ready with 50 beds with oxygen facility”, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L.Vyshali, Additional SP H.T. Shekhar, Additional DC G.A nuradha, District Health Officer Rajesh Suragihalli, SIMS Director Siddappa and others were present in the meeting.