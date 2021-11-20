DC inspects various wards in Yadgir

YADGIR

20 November 2021 18:21 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya paid a visit to various wards under the Yadgir City Municipal Council on Saturday.

During her visit, Dr. Ragapriya conducted an inspection about the present condition of the drainage and the cleanliness maintained by the city municipal council.

Sources said that the Deputy Commissioner visited the wards after receiving complaints by citizens about the improper condition of drainage, which have been blocked by waste causing flooding in low-lying areas.

The DC warned the officials of the CMC after she saw the poor condition of the drainage and asked them to take immediately clean the blockage.

She also inspected the various works taken up using grants under the 14th and the 15th Finance Commissions and strictly said that there will be no tolerance for poor quality work and that officials will be held responsible if there are any complaints.

Dr. Ragapriya suggested that the Deputy Director of Land Records to complete the survey of the graveyard of the Veerashaiva community as the development work was stopped owing to the suspension of the survey.

She inspected the quality of the drinking water at a water purifying centre in Matha Manikeshwari Nagar and directed the officials to submit proposals for new gardens.