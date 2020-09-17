DC denies quake rumours

Belagavi

17 September 2020 14:48 IST

Deputy Commissioner P. Sunil Kumar has clarified that there was no earthquake either in Alamatti dam or anywhere in Vijayapura district.

The seismic data recording centres in Alamatti dam or in Vijayapura did not record any seismic data , the DC said in a release.

His statement came in the wake of a rumour on social media handles of some persons in the district and elsewhere.

Some people posted pictures of the Alamatti dam and shared the message “earthquake at the Alamatti dam. This will lead to widespread flooding in north Karnataka”. Mr. Kumar said there was no need for panic.