Dasara: Entry tax waiver sought for inter-State tourist vehicles

Ahead of Dasara festivities that commence next month, stakeholders of the tourism industry have sought various measures from the State government to boost tourist footfall since the celebrations are going to be grand this year after two years of low-key festivities. The scaled-down celebrations due to the pandemic has had a large impact on the tourism industry.

The Karnataka Tourism Society (KTS), a professional body representing travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors, has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to consider waiver of entry tax on tourist vehicles from other States during Dasara season to encourage footfall and revive tourism.

In a letter to Mr. Bommai, KTS president K. Syama Raju and honorary Secretary S. Mahalingaiah said tourists’ vehicles from neighbouring States were earlier allowed without payment of permit and entry tax during Dasara as tourism promotion.

Claiming that waiver of permit and entry tax on tourist vehicles would revive tourism economy in the State, they urged the Chief Minister to make an announcement that tourists’ vehicles can enter the State without payment of entry permit and taxes for two months – September 1 to October 31 – in the interest of tourism.

“The Uttar Pradesh government announced free entry of tourists’ vehicles from Delhi, Rajasthan, and Haryana states without payment of entry and permit taxes in a bid to promote tourism,” they claimed.

Gold cards

The KTS has sought Dasara gold cards arguing that it would help travel and tour operators get more high-end tourists to Mysuru.

“We heard that the Dasara Gold Cards-2O22 wouldn’t be available for sale. Though the reasons are not clear, it is a retrograde step if gold cards are not introduced for tourists,” they argued.

They said many tour operators and travel agents would buy gold cards and distribute them at cost price among tourists who booked Dasara packages. The KTS urged the CM to urge printing about 1,000 gold cards for distribution amongst travellers and stakeholders.

KTS founder director B.S. Prashanth said selling gold cards was a good source of income during the festive period. The tax waiver during Dasara would attract many inter-State tourists to Mysuru, he said.