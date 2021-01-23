Dance festival to mark silver jubilee of Natyanjali in Hubballi tomorrow

Danseuse Sahana Bhat and president of Natyanjali Nritya Kendra Pradeep Bhat briefing presspersons about the 25th anniversary programme of the dance school in Hubballi on Friday.

A day-long dance festival along with presentation of Ravi Datar Award will mark the 25th anniversary of classical dance school Natyanjali Nritya Kendra in Hubballi on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, president of the Nritya Kendra Pradeep Bhat said that performing artiste, director and musician K. Chandrashekhar Navada would be honoured with the Ravi Datar Award at 4.30 p.m. on Sunday.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹ 10,000 and a citation. This apart, the Ravi Datar Puraskar would be conferred on upcoming artistes Shivangi U.S. and Siri Kini, he said.

Danseuse Sahana Bhat said that in the day-long event, two dance dramas, Sarutide Srushti and Shiva Parvati, would be presented by senior students of the dance school.

Sarutide Srushti with an environment conservation theme would be presented by a group of 35 senior students of the school.

The other dance drama Shiva Parvati narrating the tale of Dakshyani Dahana to Girija Kalyana would be presented by herself, guest artiste Madhuchandra M.R. and a group of 40 senior students at 6 p.m., Ms. Bhat said and added that the 25th anniversary celebrations would begin with dance performances from students of the school at 10.30 a.m. at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi.

Mr. Pradeep Bhat said that all steps would be taken to ensure adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during the programme. Secretary of Hubballi-Dharwad Havyaka Sangha Sudarshan Hemadri, orthopaedic surgeon Siddeshwar Katkol, president of Niramaya Foundation Mallikarjun Balikai and Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports Prakash M. Sarashetty will be the guests for the award ceremony.